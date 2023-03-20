RVW Wealth LLC Sells 784 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 826,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 520,199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $72.87. 426,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

