Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Saia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.82.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.61. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

