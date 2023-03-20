Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Saia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.82.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.61. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.