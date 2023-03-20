Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.07.

Saipem Stock Down 1.2 %

Saipem stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

