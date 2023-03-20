Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.90 ($35.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

