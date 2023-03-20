Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares were down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 454,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 348,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

