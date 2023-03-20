SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

