SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.
SAP Price Performance
NYSE:SAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
