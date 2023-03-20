Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 18.0 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.69 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

