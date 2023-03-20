Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BFS opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $865.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.