Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Scholastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

