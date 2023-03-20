Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,482. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

