Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $33.20. 499,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.