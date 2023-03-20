Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

