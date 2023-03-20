Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.87% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $175,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,092,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

