Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,434,000 after purchasing an additional 348,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 400,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,633. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

