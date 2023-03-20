Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 384,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

