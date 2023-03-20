Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $52,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

