Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $3,862.92 and had previously closed at $3,794.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Seaboard Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,887.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,831.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

