Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.53%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

