Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.53%.
Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.