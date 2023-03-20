SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.64.

Insider Activity at SEEK

In other news, insider Ian Narev sold 42,000 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.47 ($16.31), for a total transaction of A$1,027,614.00 ($685,076.00). 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

