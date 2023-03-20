SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEEK news, insider Ian Narev sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$24.47 ($16.31), for a total value of A$1,027,614.00 ($685,076.00). 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Articles

