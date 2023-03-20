Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of SRE opened at $145.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

