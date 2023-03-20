Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

