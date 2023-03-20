Sharper & Granite LLC Invests $364,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $197.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $511.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

