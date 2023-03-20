Sharper & Granite LLC Invests $568,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ILF opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

