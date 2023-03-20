Sharper & Granite LLC Invests $729,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $198.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

