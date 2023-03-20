Sharper & Granite LLC Invests $853,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $113.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

