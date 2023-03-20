Shentu (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002765 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $69.72 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00352281 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.13 or 0.25605051 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,357,917 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
