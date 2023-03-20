Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

