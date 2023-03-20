Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 14.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $83.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

