Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

