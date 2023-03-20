Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $2.48 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

