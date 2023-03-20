Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $782,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

