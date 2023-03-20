Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes $315,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.74 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

