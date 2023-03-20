Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes $542,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

