Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12-month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

