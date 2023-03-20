Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.66 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $217.83 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,853.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00283625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00545690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00471720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,600,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.