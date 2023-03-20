Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.62. 615,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 723,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

