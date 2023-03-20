Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.62. 615,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 723,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
A number of research firms recently commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Sigma Lithium Trading Up 10.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.43.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
