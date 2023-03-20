Silvercorp Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,559% compared to the average volume of 326 call options.
Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $3.47. 1,882,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,225. The firm has a market cap of $613.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.11.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
