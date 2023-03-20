Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

SAMG stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

