Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $18.86. Simmons First National shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 69,764 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

