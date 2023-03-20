Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 532,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,408. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

