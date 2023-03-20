SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.95.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.