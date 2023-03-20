Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

