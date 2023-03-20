SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,895. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

