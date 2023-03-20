Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,758,000. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 124,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

