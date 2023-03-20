Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys New Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.