Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

ORCL stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

