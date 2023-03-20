Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

