Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

