Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

